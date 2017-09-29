Spinazzola apologises to Atalanta fans over failed Juventus move

Atalanta full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has apologised to fans for trying to force a move to Juventus during the summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2016 on a two-year loan deal, but after the Bianconeri released Dani Alves, reports indicated they were keen to bring the Italian back to Turin as his replacement.

Spinazzola himself pushed for the deal to go through, resulting in Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini dropping him to the bench for the start of the season, but the full-back is ready to give his all for La Dea when they take on Juventus this Sunday.

“I wanted to apologise to the fans,” he said via a statement on Atalanta’s official website. “I’ve already done so with the club and my teammates on September 1 because I know what they do and what they’ve done.

“I didn’t want it to seem that I didn’t respect the entire city while letting it be known that I will always give my all for this shirt, like I have always done.”

Atalanta continued their impressive Europa League campaign by securing a 1-1 draw with Lyon on Thursday, and the Italian was pleased to take home what could be a precious point from their trip to France.

“We put together a good display by showing our character,” he added. “We knew that Lyon are a great team and that we would have to suffer.

“We gave all our effort and heart in order to bring home a point and we did that.”

Atalanta currently sit top of Group E with four points from two matches, two up on Lyon and Apollon Limassol.