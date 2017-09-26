Stephan El Shaarawy Not Living Up To Expectations

Many pundits in the know thought that Stephan El Shaarawy would go on to be one of the best players in the world. As a young player he stood out and his signature was in great demand. Now that he is no longer a young player with bags of potential and it is now time he showed the world why he was considered by many as the most promising players coming through the ranks.

Shaarawy has been playing at the top now for many seasons and made his debut as a 16-year-old for Genoa back in 2008. He was loaned out to Padova in Serie B and it was there where he made a name for himself. In 2011 he picked up the best player award for Serie B and it earned him a contract with AC Milan.

The Italian Giants paid big money for the youngster and he arrives with great expectation. He has the ability to change a match in an individual moment of pure skill and is blessed with an electric pace that will scare any defender in the world. It was a quiet start to his career at AC Milan and it took a whole season before fans got glimpses of what the hype is all about.

The player had an excellent 2012/13 campaign at AC Milan and finish the season the best young striker of the year. It led to many changes to the team with a large number of aging stars moving clubs due to the rise of young players like Shaarawy. The added pressure and responsibility of being the main striker at club affected the performances of Shaarawy and he struggled to maintain his form. The player also suffered from a number of injuries which impacted his performances on the pitch.

It is a period that the player is yet to recover from and he has been in a downward spiral ever since. Millan stopped believing in the player and have been trying to move him on. He was shipped out on loan to Monaco where he played 25 times. There was an option for Monaco to buy the player but the did not take his parent club up on the offer. The following season he remained at the club but had his worst campaign of his career. He managed only three goals in the whole campaign which finished with him been omitted from the first team.

After the dreadful campaign, he was sent back to AC Milan who again sent the player out on loan to AS Roma. Things improved when playing back in Italy and he managed a great return of 8 goals in 17 games. Roma was so impressed that they made the loan deal permanent and signed the player for €13 million.

The fine form that earns the pacy winger the contract did not last for long and soon he found that most of his appearances were from the bench. He has never lived up to the hype surrounding him as a young player but time is still on the player side. At only 24 years old he can still improve but he is going to have to be fast if he wants to make it to the very top.