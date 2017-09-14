Super Silva leads five-star AC Milan

Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up for AC Milan and inspired them to a 5-1 win over Austria Vienna in the Europa League.

After a weekend mauling by Lazio, Vincenzo Montella’s men well and truly bounced back at the Ernst Happel Stadion, with Silva grabbing a hat-trick and Calhanoglu, a goal and two assists.

Seven changes were made from Sunday’s game, as Andre Silva partnered Nikola Kalinic upfront, with Calhanoglu in behind, and the result was almost instant. Montella also went with a three-man defence.

Calhanoglu opened the scoring seven minutes in, then Andre Silva doubled the lead three minutes later, with the Portuguese grabbing his brace before the midway point in the opening half was reached.

Alexandar Borkovic got, what ended up being a consolation, before Andre Silva bagged number four, and a spectacular Suso strike wrapped up all three points.

A dominant Milan side didn’t take long to get on the scoresheet, as seven minutes in a swift counter attack resulted in Calhanoglu rifling across the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Just three minutes later, Calhanoglu became the provider as he nicked the ball from Kadri Mohammed before playing in Andre Silva, who slid the ball past Osman

Hadzikic.

The Turk was at it again, this time he played a ball over the top for Andre Silva who made no mistake with the finish.

For the remainder of the first half, Milan were in total control, keeping Austria Vienna at arms length allowing them just one shot on target.

Immediately after the break, Austria Vienna got a goal back with Borkovic heading home from a corner.

However, any joy was short-lived as Andre Silva bagged his hat-trick just before the hour mark, getting on the end of a Frank Kessie through ball.

Then, Suso, just moments after coming on, struck form distance, though his shot did take a wicked deflection which enabled it to loop into the top corner.