Suso pens new AC Milan contract

AC Milan have announced that Suso has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Rossoneri until 2022.

The Spanish international and Milan have been in talks over a new deal for quite some time, but after Suso’s agent was spotted at Casa Milan on Monday morning, the news was made official soon after.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce that Suso has extended his contract with the club through to June 30, 2022,” read a statement on the Rossoneri’s official website.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, all agreeing on the outcome. Now the contract has been signed, it’s official.

“This is great news for all the Rossoneri fans, and for one of the best players in the past season.”

#ACMilan comunica di aver prolungato al 30 giugno 2022 il contratto economico di @suso30oficial pic.twitter.com/4ONG4HEJgQ — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2017

Milan also announced that young starlet Patrick Cutrone has been handed a pay raise, though the length of his contract remains unchanged.

The 19-year-old has featured regularly for the Rossoneri so far this season, netting four goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

Cutrone’s contract expires in 2021.