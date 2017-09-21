Table-topping Napoli aiming for Serie A domination

On Wednesday night in Rome, Napoli’s demolition of fellow high-flyers Lazio took the side to the top of the Serie A table, but that is not the only way in which they are leading their rivals on the peninsula.

Netting four goals against the Biancocelesti, Maurizio Sarri’s men continued their excellent start to the season in front of goal and are Italy’s top scoring team with 19 goals – five more than Scudetto rivals Juventus. With the 58-year-old’s preference to pass his opponents into submission, it is hardly surprising that Napoli also head Serie A in possession and distribution.

The Azzurri have had control of the ball an average of 64 percent during their opening fixtures of the campaign and have so far made 3628 passes, nearly 600 more than the Old Lady. Equally impressive is the fact that they are also Italy’s most accurate with 89 percent finding their target.

Individually, three Napoli players top the Serie A passing league – Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho and Faouzi Ghoulam – and it is the centre-back proving that attack starts from defence with 93 percent precision.

The Partenopei also have the highest shooting accuracy; passes in the opposing half; and chances created from open play, but will only be concerned with one table come May.

If they can continue their widespread domination of the top-flight, Naples could well be celebrating a first league title since the days of the great Diego Maradona.

