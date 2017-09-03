The moment Isco owned Verratti

Few players get the better of Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, but Isco did just that as Spain thrashed the Azzurri 3-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

The Real Madrid midfielder left his Paris Saint-Germain counterpart trailing in his wake with a stunning nutmeg, before bursting into the acres of space he created for himself and offloading the ball out wide.

Verratti’s shrug of the shoulders suggested even he could do nothing but concede defeat to Isco’s showmanship.

Isco finished the night with two goals to his name, as Spain closed in on top spot in Group G and automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.