The team to beat Juve?

It is still early days in the 2017/18 Serie A title race but it is shaping up to be a thrilling contest thanks to the form of Napoli. Juventus have had it all their own way in the top flight for six years now and Napoli have had to be content with the bridesmaid role. But six wins out of six and 22 goals has sent out a title warning to Juve, Roma and the newly rich Milan clubs. Napoli are playing exciting, attacking, free-flowing football and this could finally be the year they break the Juventus monopoly.

The transfer last summer of Gonzalo Higuain to Juve seemed to be the death knell for Napoli as a serious force at the top of Serie A. For the first half of the 2016/17 campaign they did struggle, but they eventually found a new rhythm and shot up to third in the table, ending the season as the highest scorers in the division. Arkadiusz Milik, Higuain’s main replacement, has been dogged by injury, but another new signing, Dries Mertens, has really stepped up to the plate and now rivals Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Edin Dzeko and Ciro Immobile as Serie A’s deadliest striker.

Around Mertens, Jose Callejon, Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne are all in superb form, and tactically Napoli are set up to excite. They take more risks than the other big Italian clubs right now, commit more men forward and play less conservatively. It has resulted in 22 goals scored and five conceded, leaving them with a goal difference of +17. Both Napoli and Juve have won all six opening games, but Napoli’s superior goal difference leaves them top of the table once again. Their games have seen an average of 4.5 goals, compared to 3.5 for Juventus, 2.33 for Inter, 3.2 for Roma and 3.0 for Milan. Napoli are certainly the biggest draw for the neutrals at the moment.

But can they actually topple the mighty Juventus? Juve started the season as heavy favourites to win the title, but the odds on them have drifted to 1.95, while Napoli have shortened all the way to just 2.80. The bookmakers are expecting a really close fight, and you can anticipate the odds on Napoli to keep shortening if they continue winning in the style they have displayed thus far.

One key advantage Napoli have over all their rivals this season is continuity. This is virtually the same team that played together throughout last season, as they did not sell anyone of note in the summer and only bolstered their numbers with squad players. Meanwhile Juventus broke up their fabled backline by selling Leonardo Bunucci to AC Milan. In total the champions sold €120 million worth of players and spent €150 million on a whole host of new stars, from Blaise Matuidi to Federico Bernadeschi. AC Milan have spent close to €200 million on virtually an entirely new first team, while Roma spent €100 million on new arrivals after losing key players like Mo Salah and Inter have also spent close to €100 million in a bid to close the gap on their rivals. It is a time of turmoil at all those clubs, as the new players are bedded in and trying to gel into an effective whole. Napoli are settled and firing on all cylinders. In Dybala, Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, Juve have a phenomenally talented attack and their spine remains strong, so they are the team to beat. But if anyone in Italy can do it this season, it is Napoli.