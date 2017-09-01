Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma – Transfer Market Ratings

With the transfer window slamming shut on Thursday evening, Serie A’s clubs will now have to settle for the players currently at their disposal until January.

It has been a summer of huge changes across the league, and perennial champions Juventus could well have a fight on their hands as they aim for a seventh consecutive Scudetto.

So after a busy few months, how satisfied can fans of the main challengers be with their respective club’s performance in the transfer market?

AC Milan – 8.5/10

Just months after completing their takeover of the club, AC Milan’s new owners, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, wasted little time in pumping eye-watering amounts of money into overhauling the squad.

Vincenzo Montella’s side has been revolutionised, with the likes of Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva astute signings. Meanwhile, Hakan Calhanoglu will provide the flair in midfield and Matteo Musacchio is set to add some steel to the backline.

However, the real statement of intent came with the plundering of Leonardo Bonucci from under the noses of Juventus. It was his arrival that catapulted Milan into genuine title contenders.

Much of the deadwood have been offloaded, but after 10 major arrivals, there is a risk that Milan will suffer from a case of too much too soon.

Inter – 7/10

A smart rather than lavish transfer window for Inter saw the Nerazzurri hang on to Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, as well as offload flop Geoffrey Kondogbia. The deal for the latter saw Joao Cancelo arrive in exchange from Valencia, and despite an early injury, the Portuguese will provide an interesting option for coach Luciano Spalletti.

Inter raided embattled Fiorentina for arguably their key figures, midfield duo Matias Vecino and Borja Valero, and the pair ought to have enough guile and ruggedness between them to command the centre of the pitch effectively.

In the end there was no marquee signing, but whilst the defence continues to look suspect despite the arrival of Dalbert, the Biscione’s transfer dealings should be enough to put them in contention for a Champions League spot.

Juventus – 6.5/10

Rocked by the departures of two of their most important figures, Juventus have struggled to replace Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves. The latter has left a gaping hole down the right, and new signing Mattia De Sciglio does not look capable of having the same impact as the Brazil star.

Bonucci’s departure was a particularly bitter blow given his decision to join rivals AC Milan, and Juventus made a late move for Benedikt Howedes to fill that void. A World Cup winner with Germany, Howedes is a solid option but does not inspire the same level of confidence as the Italian he has been tasked with replacement.

Federico Bernardeschi’s arrival promises to add some flair and panache, but it is the signing of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich that really stands out. The Brazilian adds plenty of attacking threat and ought to fit into Massimiliano Allegri’s system well, although there are question marks surrounding his consistency.

Napoli – 7.5/10

Whilst it may have been all quiet on the transfer front down in Naples, that may well have been just the way Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri would have liked it. The Partenopei didn’t welcome any major arrivals, but more crucially, retained the core of the squad that achieved a record-breaking points total last season.

Key figures in the form of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Faouzi Ghoulam have all committed their futures to the club, whilst Pepe Reina and Kalidou Koulibaly were retained despite strong interest from elsewhere. Mario Rui and Roberto Inglese proved to be the only notable additions in the transfer window.

Roma – 7.5/10

As has become the norm in recent years, Roma ended a positive season with the sale of some of their brightest stars. With Antonio Rudiger sold to Chelsea, the centre of defence looks decidedly shaky, and it remains to be seen whether Hector Moreno will prove an adequate replacement.

The biggest loss comes in the shape of Mohamed Salah, however. The Egyptian’s surging pace and combination play with Edin Dzeko proved crucial last season, although the Giallorossi have sought to compensate by securing one of the hottest prospects in Serie A, Patrik Schick.

Under the stewardship of transfer guru Monchi, Roma look to have strengthened astutely with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Aleksandar Kolarov, but a failure to reinforce the defence could prove costly.