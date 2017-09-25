Wanda: Icardi could stay at Inter forever

Mauro Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, has made it clear her husband could stay at Inter for the rest of his playing career.

Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti recently stated the Argentine should be handed a new deal with a higher release clause that’s on par with Real Madrid’s Isco and the €700 million clause in his contract.

Wanda stated that while a higher release clause isn’t likely, Icardi isn’t keen to leave Inter anytime soon.

“We signed a new contact a few months ago and we are happy with it,” she stated at the launch of her new book.

“We don’t have to revisit the clause [of €110m]. Could he remain Inter captain forever? He is an Interista, so I hope so.

“As for Inter, Mauro wants to realise his dreams and he’s usually able to do that. Who knows if he’ll be able to repeat the treble.”

Icardi has netted six goals in six Serie A games so far this season.