Zapata: Sampdoria deserved to beat AC Milan

Following his side’s 2-0 win over AC Milan, goalscorer Duvan Zapata was in no doubt that Sampdoria deserved their victory.

In a match where the Rossoneri didn’t even register a shot on target, the former Napoli and Udinese man found the back of the net after a mistake by his cousin Cristian Zapata, with Ricky Alvarez capping the win off at the death.

“We deserved the win, we struggled to the end, but it was a good performance and we want to continue this way,” Zapata told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s important to score and play well, and the subs also came in to help. We want to continue like team, which makes it easier to move forward.”