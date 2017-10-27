A Case of the Serie Ex

Matchday 11 in Serie A kicks off with a must win match for both AC Milan and Juventus.

With Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan detrermined to build on their convincing win against Chievo; Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus will be keen not to drop points as they pursue Napoli and Inter Milan at the Serie A summit.

Whilst home advantage would suit most teams Milan haven’t scored in their last two home games and no more than one in their last seven against Juventus at the San Siro.

Despite a leakier defence of late, Juventus have taken the lead in each of their ten games this season.

The Bianconeri lost this fixture last season but enjoy a better head-to-head record, winning eight of their other recent meetings.

A cagey win over Crotone midweek ensured Roma keep pace with the early leaders and another three points against Bologna would sustain their good form.

The capital side rarely lose to Bologna and only one of their previous 17 meetings has ended in defeat having also scored in all of their previous 27 matches against Roberto Donadoni’s side.

The visitors may spring a surprise if Mattia Destro breaks his Serie A duck this season against his former club – with Mauro Icardi and Walter Birsa also scoring against their old teams – maybe the case of the ex could strike again?

Lowly Benevento so nearly ended their rotten start to their season in midweek and a game against high-flying Lazio would not be one of their chosen opponents.

Despite never meeting in Serie A previously, Lazio have recorded their best start to a Serie A campaign with 26 goals and 15 points from their first ten games, the Biancocelesti are also on a five game winning streak.

However, the home side can take heart from Lazio’s poor recent form against newly promoted sides (D2 L1) – there is hope!

A potentially low scoring affair between Sampdoria and Chievo may be in the offing with only one in the previous 24 meetings has either side scored more than once – Sampdoria winning 3-0 in November 2006.

That being said, Sampdoria have only lost one of the previous nine meetings (W5 D3 otherwise) at home so they would probably start as favourites.

SPAL may be sitting at the wrong end of the table but in Marco Borriello they have a player who specialises in scoring against his former clubs, notably hitting seven against Genoa and returning to haunt many of his other ex-employers.

Genoa themselves have taken four points from their last two away games so have every reason to be optimistic about adding to that tally this weekend.

League leaders Napoli will feel confident about extending their Serie A lead this weekend having not lost to their visitors at home (W2 D2).

Hope for Sassuolo comes in the fact that they were one of only three teams Napoli were unable to beat last season (Juventus and Atalanta make up the trio) with both games ending in score draws.

Atalanta find themselves in a higher Serie A position but form favours the home side in direct competition.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last seven games against their visitors and their opponents scoring two or more only once in their previous 13 meetings.

Atalanta will be encouraged by the form of Remo Freuler who has been directly involved in four of their previous eight goals – two goals and two assists.

The case for Crotone against Fiorentina is difficult; they are slow starters this season and have a league high of five goals conceded in the first 15 minutes of play.

The away side are on a three-game winning streak and with star signing Giovanni Simeone leading the line there is cause for optimism that this run will continue.

Torino enter this game confident of a convincing win. Last season Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side smashed eight goals past Cagliari over their two meetings..

The Sardinian side will hope to spring out of the blocks as they have won each of the three games they have led this season.

In addition, Benevento heart breaker Leonardo Pavoletti will be keen to add to his record of a goal and an assist in his last two outings against Torino.

Monday’s match sees yet another ex try to get one over on his former side. Serie B free scorer Giampaolo Pazzini has not found life back in Serie A as fruitful and has not scored in any of his previous seven against Inter, could this weekend be the time to change that?

Inter themselves are on a six game unbeaten away run and finish well with nine of their goals coming in the final 15 minutes of play and have scored at least two in each of their last six meetings.