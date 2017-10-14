AC Milan and Inter starters ruled out of derby

Both AC Milan and Inter will be missing players for Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina, as Nikola Kalinic and Marcelo Brozovic have both been ruled out.

The Croatian striker once again missed training on Saturday due to a muscular problem, and Vincenzo Montella has decided not to include him in the Rossoneri’s 23-man squad.

Also missing are Luca Antonelli and Andrea Conti due to injury, while Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended.

Meanwhile Brozovic has been ruled out after picking up a calf injury on international duty.

It’s an unwelcome piece of news given the midfielder netted a brace against Benevento last time out, but there is some good news for Inter as Joao Cancelo returns after being out since the end of August due to a knee injury.

AC Milan squad

Goalkeepers: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari

Defenders: Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Gabbia, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo

Forwards: Borini, Cutrone, André Silva, Suso

Inter squad

Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni

Defenders: Cancelo, Ranocchia, Santon, Miranda, Dalbert, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Nagatomo

Midfielders: Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Vecino, Borja Valero

Forwards: Icardi, Karamoh, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti

