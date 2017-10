Following the defeat against Juventus, AC Milan are now six points worse off than they were at this point last season.

It must be noted that they have played a number of tough games, such as away to Lazio, the derby with Inter, plus both Roma and Juventus at home.

Nevertheless, after spending €220 million in the summer on new players, fans are expecting more from the team given they languish eighth in Serie A, 12 points – which could extend to 15 – behind leaders Napoli.