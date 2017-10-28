AC Milan v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Juventus to a sold out Stadio San Siro for their Serie A clash with Rossoneri coach Vincenzo Montella in need of victory to eleviate pressure on his position at the club.

Montella will be without captain Leonardo Bonucci for the Bianconeri’s visit with the defender remaining suspended after his sending off against Genoa last weekend. Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria are both out, joining long-term absentee Andrea Conti on the treatment table.

The visitors have no suspensions, but Benedikt Höwedes, Mehdi Benatia, Stefano Sturaro and Marko Pjaca are all unavailable following injury. Thus Massimiliano Allegri has gone for Daniele Rugani in defence as the partner of Giorgio Chiellini, in an otherwise familiar line-up.