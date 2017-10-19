AC Milan limp to goalless draw with AEK Athens

A turgid performance from AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro resulted in a 0-0 draw with Greek side AEK Athens in their Europa League clash.

Lacking in creativity, Milan rarely troubled goalkeeper Giannis Anestis, particularly in the opening 45 minutes, and chances were also hard to come by due to a lack of nous in the final third of the pitch.

A better second half saw Anestis make a string of impeccable stops, but ultimately there was not enough from Milan’s forward line.

Coming off the back of a successive Serie A defeats, the pressure continues to mount on coach Vincenzo Montella who tried multiple formations throughout the match, but to no avail.

Milan though, remain top of Group D, two points ahead of AEK who will be their next opponents on November 2.

In the opening exchanges AEK kept a lot of the ball and were aiming to get crosses into the Milan box, winning four corners in quick succession.

It took a little time for the home side to settle, and settle they did as Patrick Cutrone had the ball in the back of the net, but it was correctly ruled offside.

Suso and Manuel Locatelli both fired wayward shots into the stands from distance. Meanwhile, a Cutrone header did hit the target but it was straight at Anestis, who saved easily.

Almost immediately at the other end, Mateo Musacchio dwelt on the ball and allowed Lazaros Christodoulopoulos to nick it in the penalty area, but the angle become to tight and his effort rolled across the goalline with Gianluigi Donnarumma getting a vital touch.

Good work down the right saw Mantalos receive the ball unmarked in the area, but his shot was deflected wide. Then from the resulting corner Donnarumma had to be alert to save a looping shot.

Just before the break Milan had a couple of good opportunities. First, Andre Silva but his shot is blocked from inside the 18-yard box, then Locatelli fired just wide of goal.

Milan began the second half in a much more proactive fashion with Locatelli drawing a good save from Anestis, then from the resulting corner Andre Silva headed just over at the near post.

Another effort from outside the penalty area from Hakan Calhanoglu was beaten back into danger by the AEK goalkeeper, but Silva scuffed the rebound and the ball was cleared.

Suso then swung in a deep cross, but a weak header by Cutrone was no trouble for Anestis.

Milan went close through Cutrone after a nice ball played over the top but Anestis got down low to direct wide. Another good stop by Anestis denied Suso who was in on goal.

Donnarumma had to be alert once again as a stinging Tasos Bakasetas freekick moved in the air and almost caught the young goalkeeper out.

In the final moments of the game, Anestis was again the hero as he denied Calhanoglu with an excellent reaction stop at the near post, before Sergio Araujo curled one inches wide at the opposite end.