AC Milan sound out Montella replacements

Following the 2-0 defeat to Juventus, AC Milan have reportedly sounded out replacements for current boss Vincenzo Montella.

The Rossoneri have lost four of their last six matches, and sit in eighth place in the Serie A table.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan have asked ex-Fiorentian coach Paulo Sousa about his availability to take over for the rest of the season.

His agent Sem Moioli is in England, thus it is thought there will be developments upon his return to Italy.

Should Sousa decide against taking the reigns are Milan, Gennaro Gattuso could make the step from from the Rossoneri Primavera for the remainder of the campaign.