AC Milan striker set to miss Inter battle

Nikola Kalinic looks set to miss AC Milan’s Derby della Madonnina clash with Inter after leaving training on Thursday.

The two crosstown rivals will square off Sunday night, but coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans have been complicated by the Croatian’s fitness.

Premium Sport reports Kalinic was kept out of in training on Thursday, putting his presence in doubt for the San Siro battle. The striker played against Roma before the international break, but he didn’t take part in Croatia’s World Cup qualifiers due to his muscular problems.

As a result Andre Silva is expected to lead the Rossoneri attack, and the Portuguese striker made it clear on his Twitter account that he is ready for the challenge if called upon.

I’m back and already with the derby on mind! ???????? pic.twitter.com/M2PlIExn1q — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) October 12, 2017

So far Kalinic has netted two goals in seven appearance for Milan.

