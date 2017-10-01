AC Milan v Roma: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Roma to the Stadio San Siro as they look to recover from last weekend’s embarrassing defeat to Sampdoria.

The atmosphere at the Rossoneri is tense after crushing defeats to Lazio and the Blucerchiati, plus a collapse in the final 10 minutes against Rijeka in the Europa League, though Vincenzo Montella’s men did manage to get a win in the final minute of that clash.

One of the goalscorers on that night, Andre Silva, retains his place in the first XI, alongside Nikola Kalinic. A three-man defence has also been implimented by Montella as Mateo Musacchio joins Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli at the back.