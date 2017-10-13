Montella needs AC Milan to find form in season’s first Derby della Madonnina

On Sunday evening Inter will host AC Milan in the season’s first Derby della Madonnina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza but the Rossoneri will have more to prove than the Nerazzurri in their Week 8 Serie A fixture.

More than bragging rights will be at stake.

With coach Vincenzo Montella coming under fire for some lacklustre performances, the club spending a plethora of money on new signings in the summer and the squad being four places below their rivals, Milan need the victory more than in previous derbies.

Under the leadership of new coach Luciano Spalletti, Inter have not played spectacular football like Roma teams did but they have produced results and they currently share second place with Juventus in Serie A with 19 points after seven rounds.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are in seventh place with 12 points and have lost their last two league matches 2-0 to both Sampdoria and Roma respectively.

Although both Spalletti and Montella are attack-minded coaches who are struggling to implement their ideas at their respective clubs, the Biscione tactician is collecting points whereas his Diavolo counterpart is still struggling to develop a style of play and cannot gather points on a consistent basis.

Perhaps the major media outlets and the Rossoneri supporters should not expect too much from this Milan side because there are many new acquisitions in the squad so more time may be required for them to adapt properly.

In saying that, the tactics and selections of Montella have raised eyebrows, especially the persistence of starting out-of-form defender Leonardo Bonucci and leaving promising Portuguese striker Andre Silva on the bench.

Obtaining a victory in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday is important for AC Milan as a club but their coach probably needs it more than anyone involved with the Rossoneri.

He did reach the Europa League semi-finals with Fiorentina in 2014-15 but he has never coached in the Champions League and has never won a major trophy so he must quickly prove that he can coach a big team as well as handle the pressures and expectations that go with it.

Defeating Inter would not only mean bragging rights in the city, it would also serve as a validation in Montella’s attacking-based philosophy which involves the monopolisation of possession.

Perhaps it is this stubborn persistence in this philosophy or the inability to find the right formation for his players that is affecting their chances of obtaining results but he has stuck by his principles.

The manner in which victory could be achieved is intriguing because “L’Aeroplanino” or “The Little Aeroplane” could achieve it by staying true to his beliefs or by tinkering with his tactics.

After losing in the last two Serie A games, winning the Milan Derby would be a great way for Montella to get his team and coaching career back on track.