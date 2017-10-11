Adidas expected to cut ties with AC Milan

It looks as though AC Milan and Adidas will bring an end to their 20-year association at the end of the current season.

The German company have provided the Rossoneri with kits since 1998, along with short stints from 1978 to 1980 and 1990 and 1993.

However all of that is set to change according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as they report Adidas will bring an end to the association despite their current agreement running until 2023.

Milan receive €19.7 million a season from the sportswear brand, but the 10-year contact that was signed in 2013 included clauses that allows the German group to break things off earlier.

That clause was activated while the Rossoneri were sold to Chinese investors, though an agreement was reached to continue the association until the summer of 2018.

With Nike providing kits for rivals Inter, it’s believed Milan will likely turn to one of New Balance or Under Armour to provide them with kits.

Adidas are the second major sponsor to leave the Rossoneri in recent months after Audi did so back in March.

