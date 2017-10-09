Albania v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy travel to the Loro Boriçi Stadium in Shkodër to take on Albania in their final World Cup 2018 qualification match, already sure of a playoff spot with Spain winning Group G.

Fresh from an embarrassing draw with Macedonia in Turin on Friday evening, coach Giam Piero Ventura has come under fire from many quarters over the Azzurri’s recent displays.

As a result, Italy have resorted to a back four once again, with two in midfield and four forwards, a change to the 3-4-3 formation deployed at the Stadio Grande Torino.