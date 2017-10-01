Allegri blasts overuse of VAR following Juventus collapse

After seeing his side surrender a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Atalanta on Sunday evening, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was critical of the manner in which the VAR system is being used.

Early goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain looked to have set the Bianconeri on their way to victory, and despite Mattia Caldara pulling one back for the hosts, Mario Mandzukic looked to have sealed the points with a third.

However, after VAR was consulted, Stephan Lichtsteiner was adjudged to have elbowed Alejandro Gomez in the face during the building, resulting in the goal being ruled out.

“I don’t want to talk about VAR, but it is easy,” Allegri told Premium Sport at the final whistle. “If we no longer want football to be a sport then we should continue to use VAR for all subjective issues.

“In my opinion it should only be used for objective issues. That is offsides, goal or no goal decisions, and whether fouls are committed inside or outside the penalty area.

“For the good of football, we have to limit the use, otherwise when we get to March and every point is decisive, the biggest games will last three or four hours,” the former AC Milan tactician continued.

“It’s not a matter of how rigorous the referees are with it. Otherwise we will end up like American sports, and will sit eating peanuts during the constant stoppages.”

Juventus benefited from a VAR decision of their own during the clash however, as Andrea Petagna was ruled to have handled the ball whilst in the wall of a freekick and a penalty was awarded.

After consulting VAR, the decision was upheld, though Paulo Dybala was unable to convert the spot kick.