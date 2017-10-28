Allegri: Fewer mistakes gave Juventus win over AC Milan

Lessening mistakes was they key to Juventus’ 2-0 over AC Milan according to Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus grabbed the three points thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain double, despite having less possession than their opponents, and hitting the target the same amount of times.

“I told the team that they had to eliminate any errors, not only in defence, but also in attack, through good management with the ball,” Allegri told the press.

“Playing at the San Siro isn’t easy, and Milan v Juventus is always a balanced game.

“The players have shown a level of toughness that could see us through to a seventh Scudetto.”

On mention of another Serie A title, Allegri stated that his side won’t give up, but have nothing to worry about just yet.

“You have to fight from beginning to end,” he continued. “The Scudetto isn’t won until the last game of the season.

“It will be hard for Napoli, as it will be for us, but there is no need to get worried just yet.

“The title is won in the last few games, and as of now, Napoli are doing extraordinary things. It is normal that if Napoli don’t lose they will always be ahead.

“We are a more physical team than Napoli, they are more technical also because they have more smaller players. What matters is finishing first.

“I won’t ask things of Juventus that they can’t do.”