Allegri: Juventus must be more focused

Despite his side cruising to a 4-1 success over SPAL on Wednesday night, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned that his side need to show more concentration.

The Bianconeri raced to a two goal lead thanks to fantastic strikes from Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala before the visitors pulled one back through Alberto Paloschi.

Following that goal, Allegri did notice things in his side’s play that he warned them that they must iron out ahead of their clash against AC Milan.

“Above all, we must stay focused on the field until the end and ensure that it isn’t about being lazy,” he told Premium Sport. “After we went 2-0 up, we made mistakes on the ball and gave SPAL opportunities.

“You need to understand when to speed the game up and when to slow it down. If it had went to 2-2, anything could have happened and we can’t afford to be in situations like that.

“Just look what happened against Lazio. I’m very demanding about this and the guys understand that but it is ok, they just have to be more careful.”

Next up for the Bianconeri is a weekend trip to the San Siro, where Allegri will take on former club AC Milan.