Allegri: October will be the month of Higuain

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has been backed to return to his goalscoring best in October by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

It has been a relatively disappointing start to the season for the Argentine by his own high standards, having scored just three Serie A goals so far.

However, Allegri is backing the forward to get back on form, starting against Lazio on Saturday in Turin.

“All of the South American guys are all back now after the international break. Higuain has returned now and he is very motivated. I think October is going to be his month and he will do great things,” said Allegri.

“I didn’t talk to him about the international break or how things went there. He is very motivated to have a great season with Juve and his personal goal at the end of it will be the World Cup.

“He has improved a great deal recently and is working well and as I said, I think this will be his month.”

Over the recent international break, the pressure was hyped up once more on Italy boss Giampiero Ventura, leading to further speculation that Allegri could be the man to replace him in the Azzurri hotseat when he does depart.

“In the future perhaps, that’s something that will happen. Maybe a little later, we’ll see,” Allegri added. “At this time, I think that we should all get behind Italy because there are big games coming up. We must get to the World Cup.”