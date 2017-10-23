An AC Milan crisis and turning point for Juventus | FIFespresso

Another disappointing weekend for AC Milan and Vincenzo Montella, as Juventus reacted brilliantly at Udinese and Inter were superb in the test against Napoli.

Can the Nerazzurri fight for the title until the very end? Is this what Juventus needed to get their season going?

Do AC Milan need to get rid of Montella? Vieri Capretta analyses the main aspects of the Serie A weekend.

