Ancelotti pours cold water on AC Milan return

Former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti won’t be returning to AC Milan anytime soon after making it clear he plans on taking a break.

The Italian was recently sacked by the German club, and reports have linked him with the Rossoneri due to Vincenzo Montella’s struggles so far this campaign.

However with Montella still in his position, Ancelotti stated he will not be taking over any other team during the current campaign.

“I will rest for the next 10 months, so I won’t be joining any other teams,” he told reporters in Jerusalem ahead of a charity match.

It’s believed senior Bayern players weren’t happy with Ancelotti’s methods, but the Italian refused to comment on his recent dismissal.

“It’s best not to comment,” he added. “All I will say is that I am very happy to be here.”

Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday in their first match since Ancelotti’s sacking.

