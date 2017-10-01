Atalanta comeback stuns Juventus amidst VAR controversy

Juventus squandered a two-goal lead to draw against Atalanta at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday evening.

In a game riddled with poor goalkeeping, Federico Bernardeschi pounced to give Juventus the lead, before the returning Gonzalo Higuain looked to have put the game beyond doubt.

The perennial champions were not banking on a stunning Atalanta fightback however. Gianluigi Buffon palmed an Alejandro Gomez freekick into the path of Mattia Caldara, who made no mistake from close range, before a stunning Bryan Cristante header levelled matters.

VAR played a major role in the match, with Mario Mandzukic seeing a second-half header disallowed, before Juventus were somewhat harshly awarded, and subsequently missed, a penalty after the replay system was consulted.

Juventus began on the front foot and almost broke the deadlock in the opening minutes of the match. Quick one-touch football allowed Mandzukic to tee up Bernardeschi, though his tame shot was easily collected.

The Bianconeri were camped in Atalanta’s half and ought to have found the back of the net after a quarter of an hour. Mandzukic broke into the box and smartly cut back for Higuain, but the Argentine couldn’t guide his shot beyond Etrit Berisha.

A goal was finally forthcoming midway through the first half, as Blaise Matuidi’s low shot from the edge of the box was fumbled by Berisha, and Bernardeschi’s following up was rewarded with a simple tap in.

Moments later the lead was doubled, as Bernardeschi’s deft ball was threaded through a crowded box for Higuain to blast into the top corner.

Just as Juventus were threatening to run away with the tie, the hosts halved the deficit. Alejandro Gomez went down on the edge of the box, and after being teed up by Bryan Cristante, blasted the resulting freekick through the wall, forcing Gianluigi Buffon to parry into the path of Caldara.

Atalanta were enjoying a second wind and ought to have been level just minutes later. A vicious Josip Ilicic cross from the left was met at the back post by compatriot Jasmin Kurtic, by the Slovenian’s header was directed into the ground and bounced over.

Early in the second half, Juventus thought they had restored their two-goal advantage, as Mandzukic met a fine Paulo Dybala cross with a wonderful low header across the face of goal and into the bottom corner.

However, Gomez was felled in the build up and VAR was consulted, with replays clearly showing the Argentine smashed in the face by Stephan Lichtsteiner’s forearm. Despite Bianconeri protests, the goal was chalked off and Lichtsteiner issued a yellow card.

Juventus were left ruing the decision 10 minutes later, as Atalanta wiped out the deficit in style. GOmez cut inside and delivered a wonderful whipped cross that was met by a sprinting Cristante. His deft header gave Buffon no chance and left the champions reeling.

Juventus were afforded the chance to spare the blushes late on, as Dybala was hauled down on the edge of the box. Higuain’s blasted freekick was blocked by Andrea Petagna, prompting the referee to point to the spot for handball.

Despite VAR suggesting the ball hit the Atalanta forward’s shoulder, the decision was upheld, much to the chagrin of the home fans. Dybala stepped up, but his weak effort was well saved by Berisha.

Juventus continued to pour forward but were unable to break down a dogged and determined Atalanta defence, as the home side held their nerve for a famous comeback.

Despite the collapse, Juventus extended their unbeaten league run against Atalanta to 26 matches.