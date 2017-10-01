Atalanta v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus turn to Gonzalo Higuain against Atalanta on Sunday evening, as the champions look to keep up the pace with league leaders Napoli.

The Argentine striker has struggled to make an impact this season, but is rewarded for his midweek goal against Olympiacos with a starting spot at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Bernardeschi also return to the starting XI, though there is no place for Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado or Douglas Costa.

Having spent the summer attempting to engineer a return to Juventus, Leonardo Spinazzola faces his parent club, whilst Andreas Cornelius and Alejandro Gomez lead the line for La Dea.