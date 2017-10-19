Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan team in history

Former AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has hit out at his former club, branding the team he played in the worst in the Rossoneri’s history.

Since joining Villarreal in the summer, Bacca has scored twice in eight outings for the La Liga side.

“The time I spent in Milan was satisfying on a personal level,” he told W Radio Colombia. “I reached a good level or performance.

“I could have done better, but I needed help from the team and the directors. It was the worst team in AC Milan’s history.

“President [Silvio] Berlusconi wanted to sell the club after 31 years, and I had different ideas than those coming from the new leadership and the coach.

“I left with my head held high because Milan are in Europe because of my contribution. I am happy they got back into Europe as that was my goal when joining from Sevilla.”