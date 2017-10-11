Barcelona outcast set for AC Milan return

AC Milan are plotting a move to bring back former winger Gerard Deulofeu in from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s academy and, after falling out of favour at Everton, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Rossoneri from the English club last season.

However, despite Milan’s eagerness to retain him, Barcelona activated a buy-back clause in Deulofeu’s contract and brought him back to the Camp Nou in the summer.

His return has only yielded a meagre four league starts, and he has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Catalan club, prompting Mundo Deportivo to suggest that a return to Milan could be on the cards.

The Rossoneri would be willing to meet the €20 million release clause in Deulofeu’s contract, and bring him back to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as early as January.

Meanwhile, the player himself is thought to be keen on a return to Serie A, having become disillusioned with the limited opportunities afforded at Barca.

Deulofeu scored four goals in 18 appearances for Milan during his six months on loan at the club.