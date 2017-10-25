Big names with risky games

Whilst Week 10 does not offer the same mouth-watering heavyweight clashes as Week 9, those of you who like to root for the underdog may not be disappointed.

Bologna have cause for optimism in their clash with Lazio, the home side have scored more against the Biancocelesti (173) than any other Serie A side; couple this with defender Filip Helander whose tally of three Serie A goals includes two against Lazio.

Lazio enter this match in good form and with the goal scoring prowess of Capocannoniere candidate Ciro Immobile, a clean sheet for the home side would be a surprise.

Indeed, Bologna has failed to score in four of the last five home matches against Lazio so if anyone is keeping their opponents from scoring then Lazio seem the more likely; also recent head-to-heads also favour Lazio who are unbeaten in eight (W4 D4) against Bologna.

If anyone needs a win right now it’s Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan.

History suggests if Milan could cherry pick an away game then Chievo would be high on their list, A record of (W18 D3) from their last 21 meetings is difficult to top.

To make the case for the home side is not impossible though, Chievo are on their longest unbeaten run since February 2009 (W3 D3) which shows they are in decent form, something that cannot be said of their more illustrious opponents.

With Leonardo Bonucci missing, expect Chievo to flood the Milan box with crosses; indeed no other Serie A side has scored more headed goals (four) and attempted more headed shots (27) than the home side.

Former table-toppers Napoli travel to Genoa having dropped their first points of the season, that being said, their unbeaten streak now stretches to 21 games, 18 of those being victories so can Genoa stop Maurizio Sarri’s side in their tracks?

Form suggests not, the home side last won against Napoli in January 2012, since then losing seven and drawing three, the home side are also low on confidence on their own turf only yielding one point from their four home matches.

It seems an insurmountable task but in the boots of wonderkid Pietro Pellegri stands a born match winner who, on his day, can be the difference for Genoa.

Napoli have also conceded first in some games this season, most notably in their recent Champions League encounter against Manchester City. An astute tactical set up and a strong start to this game could pay dividends and turn the form book on its head.

The most unlikely upset would appear to be at the Juventus stadium where SPAL arrive having only won once in their previous 32 meetings and Juventus have scored in all of their previous 42 home games.

The likelihood of SPAL changing this would appear slim particularly with the Bianconeri being Serie A’s high scorers with 27 so far.

SPAL need to look towards their opening day shutout against free scoring Lazio as a blueprint for how to approach this game.

Juventus have lost their near perfect home record after their recent defeat to Lazio and the overwhelming expectation could lead to complacency.

Whilst anything other than a home win seems extremely far-fetched, stranger things have happened. Perugia 1999-2000 anyone? SPAL may need a storm to survive this one.

It may be a similar story for Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma; history does not favour the away side but Roma’s home record of conceding at least one goal in seven of their last eight games should galvanise Crotone’s spirits.

The away side would also be advised to avoid gifting Roma free kicks with the set piece form of Aleksandar Kolarov yielding more points for the home side in this campaign than last season’s high scorer Edin Dzeko.

Taking their last two meetings into consideration the aggregate score is 6-0 to the side from the capital, as well as Crotone’s leaky defence – particularly away from home (12, including 5 or more in two matches) logic would suggest a comfortable home win for Roma again.

All that being said; this is football and if logic always won out it wouldn’t be any fun would it?