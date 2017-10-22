Bonucci off as AC Milan slump to Genoa draw

AC Milan were left to rue the early dismissal of Leonardo Bonucci as they could only manage a 0-0 draw with Genoa at the Stadio San Siro.

The Rossoneri captain was given his marching orders midway through the first half after he elbowed Aleandro Rosi in the build up to a corner, and will now likely miss Milan’s next two matches against Chievo then Juventus.

Despite having a number of efforts on Mattia Perin’s goal, Milan never created any clear cut opportunities, while Genoa were equally impotent at the other end regardless of the man advantage.

As a result, Milan will finish the weekend in the bottom half of the Serie A table, with even more pressure Vincenzo Montella given they haven’t won any of their last four matches.

Milan started on the front foot with Lucas Biglia firing wide from just inside the 18-yard box, before Fabio Borini had an effort easily saved by Perin.

Earlier, Hakan Calhanoglu headed off target then added his name to the list of Milan players to try his luck from distance.

Genoa were somewhat dangerous in the rare forays into the Milan half, with Ervin Zukanovic breaking free of the Rossoneri defence, but his strike went wide of the post.

The direction of the game changes as referee Piero Giacomelli consulted VAR given Aleandro Rosi was sprawled on the ground following a corner.

It was then shown that Bonucci had elbowed the Genoa man in the face in the build up and he was promptly sent off.

Non sposterà gli equilibri ma sposta gli avversari a gomitate

Rosso per #Bonucci !!! pic.twitter.com/rlIwzF29Vm — Francesco Littera (@fralittera) October 22, 2017

Despite going down to 10-men, Milan were not deterred, though their finishing left a lot to be desired. First, Giacomo Bonaventura had a long shot easily saved, then Ricardo Rodriguez scuffed another wide.

At the other end, Andrey Galabinov and Rosi both came close to getting on the end of crosses, but for some last ditch Rossoneri defending.

After the break, Genoa had the first real chance of the half as a loose ball found its way to Adel Taarabt who curled one just over the crossbar.

Milan had a great chance on the break, but with two men over on Genoa, Franck Kessie opted to shoot, which hit the side netting, rather than pick out Biglia or Nikola Kalinic.

It should have been 1-0 on 75 minutes at a Suso cross was almost poked home by Kalinic before ending up just side of the far post.

Against his former team Gianluca Lapadula was put through on goal, but didn’t have the pace to outrun Cristian Zapata who made an excellent recovery tackle.

Moments later Suso tested Perin from the edge of the box, then Taarabt header just over Donnarumma’s goal.

MATCH FACTS