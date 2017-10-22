Bonucci off as AC Milan slump to Genoa draw

AC Milan were left to rue the early dismissal of Leonardo Bonucci as they could only manage a 0-0 draw with Genoa at the Stadio San Siro.
The Rossoneri captain was given his marching orders midway through the first half after he elbowed Aleandro Rosi in the build up to a corner, and will now likely miss Milan’s next two matches against Chievo then Juventus.
Despite having a number of efforts on Mattia Perin’s goal, Milan never created any clear cut opportunities, while Genoa were equally impotent at the other end regardless of the man advantage.
As a result, Milan will finish the weekend in the bottom half of the Serie A table, with even more pressure Vincenzo Montella given they haven’t won any of their last four matches.
Milan started on the front foot with Lucas Biglia firing wide from just inside the 18-yard box, before Fabio Borini had an effort easily saved by Perin.
Earlier, Hakan Calhanoglu headed off target then added his name to the list of Milan players to try his luck from distance.
Genoa were somewhat dangerous in the rare forays into the Milan half, with Ervin Zukanovic breaking free of the Rossoneri defence, but his strike went wide of the post.
The direction of the game changes as referee Piero Giacomelli consulted VAR given Aleandro Rosi was sprawled on the ground following a corner.
It was then shown that Bonucci had elbowed the Genoa man in the face in the build up and he was promptly sent off.
Non sposterà gli equilibri ma sposta gli avversari a gomitate
Rosso per #Bonucci !!! pic.twitter.com/rlIwzF29Vm
— Francesco Littera (@fralittera) October 22, 2017
Despite going down to 10-men, Milan were not deterred, though their finishing left a lot to be desired. First, Giacomo Bonaventura had a long shot easily saved, then Ricardo Rodriguez scuffed another wide.
At the other end, Andrey Galabinov and Rosi both came close to getting on the end of crosses, but for some last ditch Rossoneri defending.
After the break, Genoa had the first real chance of the half as a loose ball found its way to Adel Taarabt who curled one just over the crossbar.
Milan had a great chance on the break, but with two men over on Genoa, Franck Kessie opted to shoot, which hit the side netting, rather than pick out Biglia or Nikola Kalinic.
It should have been 1-0 on 75 minutes at a Suso cross was almost poked home by Kalinic before ending up just side of the far post.
Against his former team Gianluca Lapadula was put through on goal, but didn’t have the pace to outrun Cristian Zapata who made an excellent recovery tackle.
Moments later Suso tested Perin from the edge of the box, then Taarabt header just over Donnarumma’s goal.
MATCH FACTS
- AC Milan have drawn against Genoa in Serie A for the first time since November 2013: three wins and four losses in the since then.
- AC Milan have failed to score in three of their last five Serie A games against Genoa.
- The Rossoneri have not found the net in three of the last four Serie A matches after having scored in the previous 21.
- Genoa have gained at least a point in two Serie A matches in a row for the first time since last March (W1 D1).
- AC Milan have failed to score in two consecutive Serie A home games for the first time since September 2012.
- AC Milan have picked up a red card in four of their last six Serie A matches against Genoa.
- Only against Crotone on MD1 (six), have AC Milan had more shots on target than against Genoa (five) in the current season.
- Today Suso has made 10 touches in opposite box, completed 5 dribbles and created 6 chances: all records for the Spanish player in a single match this season.
- Only Federico Ceccherini (in the 5th minute, against AC Milan) has picked up a faster red card in the current Serie A season, than Bonucci did in this match (25th minute).