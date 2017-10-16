Borini: AC Milan defeat really stings

AC Milan forward Fabio Borini was one of the Diavolo’s better performers on Sunday, but he admits it’s tough to focus on the positives after the Rossoneri’s 3-2 defeat to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

Mauro Icardi’s 90th minute penalty ultimately decided the contest, meaning Milan now sit 10 points back of their city rivals after just eight matches.

Borini was one the Rossoneri’s better players on the night as he caused the Inter defence fits for much of the contest, but he made it clear he didn’t care about personal accolades after such a disappointing result.

“I’m happy with all the compliments about my performance, but the result hurts,” he told Milan TV.

“The way it came about really hurts. We played a great game, but certain episodes went against us during our best moments.

“We’ll move on, we have to.”

Milan were much improved after the restart, but Borini believes it’s normal for team’s to ease into a match.

“There was no problem with our approach,” he added. “In Italy there is always more focus on defending in the first half, while our desire to press increased in the second.

“That hurt their ability to close down and caused them problems.”

Next up for Milan is a home match against Genoa next Sunday.

