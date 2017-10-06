Buffon: Italy still reeling from Spain defeat

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon believes the Azzurri’s recent defeat to Spain is still hampering the side psychologically after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Macedonia on Friday.

Giampiero Ventura’s men were soundly defeated 3-0 in Spain on September 2, and they struggled to beat Israel 1-0 three days later.

Their problems were on full display Friday as they were abject against Macedonia, and Buffon admits things have changed within the team over the last month.

“We had a good first year [under Ventura] and were on the rise,” he stated as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We were convinced of our abilities.

“However the match against Spain has hurt us psychologically. We suffered and we are still suffering.

“We thought we had reached a certain level and instead that match stripped us of our conviction.”

Buffon also called out Italy’s hierarchy, stating it’s up to the team’s noted stars to lift them out of their current situation.

“Players like me, who have been here for 20 years and who have more experience, must find the energy to make a difference,” he added.

“We have to lead the younger players and allow them to show their best.

“Now we have to show our character and personality in order to deal with this situation.”

Fans in Turin jeered the Azzurri off the field, and Buffon sympathized with their feelings.

“It’s a sign of disapproval,” Buffon said. “They were justified tonight.

“We can’t cry, we have to find the energy to respond.”

Italy now sit with 20 points from nine matches in Group G, five back of group winners Spain who booked their place in the World Cup thanks to a 3-0 victory over Albania.