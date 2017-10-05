Buffon to debut new Italy kit

Italy will debut their new Puma kits against Macedonia on Friday, but you’ll have to keep your eyes on Gianluigi Buffon if you want to catch a glimpse of them.

In honour of the Juventus goalkeeper’s 20 years with the Azzurri – and possible sixth World Cup appearance next summer – the national team and Puma have opted to roll out the new design in a celebratory manner.

As a result only Buffon will wear the famous Azzurri colours on Friday – the first time he will do so in his career – rather than the outfield players, who will don the team’s away shirt.

While the new kit will be available for purchase starting on Friday, the entire Italian national team will not wear the shirt until Monday’s World Cup qualifying match against Albania.

Puma and the FIGC have also teamed up with Kamp Seedorf – a group of talented graffiti artists well versed in football – to design murals of Buffon all around the world.

They are on display in all of the capitals of countries Buffon has played or will play a World Cup in – Paris, Tokyo, Berlin, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro and Moscow – along with Turin, where Friday’s match against Macedonia will take place.

