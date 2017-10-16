Can Lazio or Inter stop Napoli? | FIFespresso

Napoli have won eight out of eight in Serie A: can anyone stop their march to the Scudetto? Whilst Juventus, Roma and AC Milan lose, Lazio and Inter also fly up high. What level can the two teams get to?

The Nerazzurri won the derby, the Biancocelesti beat Juventus away, and Napoli top the table. Vieri Capretta analyses the weekend in Serie A.

