Candreva: Inter are ready and prepared to win

With the Derby della Madonnina less than an hour away, Antonio Candreva has stated his Inter side are well prepared and ready for battle.

Despite spending over €200 million in the summer, AC Milan have lost their last two matches in Serie A, while Inter are unbeaten this season.

“It was a long week,” Candreva told Mediaset Premium. “But it is now over and the game is here and we are ready.

“There has been so much talk of how important this game is. We want to win it and keep going as we have done so far this season.

“We are ready, not only do I have to be ready, but we are a team and I am part of it, and we want to win.

“We are well prepared and we will see who starts the match.”

Should Inter emerge victorious they could go 10 points clear of their city rivals in Serie A.