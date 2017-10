Chelsea welcome Roma to Stamford Bridge in their Champions League Group C clash.

Roma are missing Kostas Manolas in defence, and also have issues with the frontline as Stephan El Shaarawy and Gregiore Defrel are both out alongside Patrick Schick. Thus Gerson is given a start.

CHELSEA: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard

ROMA: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Gerson, Dzeko, Perotti