Chiellini: AC Milan match isn’t decisive

Ahead of Juventus’ match with AC Milan, Bianconeri defender Giorgio Chiellini has played down the importance of the game.

Juventus come into Saturday’s game a whopping nine points over their opponents, and are three off Napoli who top Serie A.

“Today’s game is important for both teams, but it won’t decide anything at this stage,” the Juventus defender told Mediaset Premium.

“It will however give an important indication of how the rest of the season could go.

“For us to win, we will need to play a great game.”