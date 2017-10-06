Chiellini: Fans must continue to support Italy

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has asked Azzurri fans to remain close to the team after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Macedonia on Friday.

The Juventus man opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, but Palermo’s Aleksandar Trajkovski levelled the encounter with 13 minutes remaining.

Fans made their displeasure known at full time, but Chiellini has asked they keep their faith in the team.

“We understand the fans,” he said as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “At the moment we need them to stay close to us.

“I would have punched myself given how we conceded the equaliser. It’s our first false step since the defeat to Spain.”

Chiellini wasn’t dismayed by Italy’s performance overall, even though it’s clear the final result wasn’t what he wanted.

“We’re upset given how things finished,” he added. “Up to that moment Macedonia weren’t really dangerous.

“It’s a shame, it could have ended 1-0. We can’t concede those kind of chances.

“Now we have to start over and work.”

Italy’s next match is against Albani on Monday.