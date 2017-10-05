Chiellini: Italy must block out criticism

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has advised his Azzurri teammates to block out recent criticism ahead of Friday’s match against Macedonia.

The Azzurri were underwhelming last time out against Israel, securing a 1-0 victory just days after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain.

As a result Italy are likely headed for the playoffs in World Cup qualifying, but Chiellini believes a more balanced outlook on their performances is needed.

“There are highs and lows and we must not go over the top,” he told the assembled press on Thursday. “We must isolate ourselves from these voices.

“We will face the playoffs with great confidence and respect for our opponents.

“Certain voices must not affect us.”

Macedonia have only registered seven points in eight matches, but Chiellini is taking nothing for granted ahead of Friday’s match at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

“It wil be a challenging match,” he added. “Macedonia have a lot of quality in attack so it won’t be easy.

“We must remain focused for the entire match.”

Other Group G matches on Friday include Liechtenstein playing host to Israel, while Albania travel to Spain.

