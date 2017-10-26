Complacent Napoli leave Sarri seething

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri hailed his side’s performance in their 3-2 win over Genoa on Wednesday evening, but was angered by complacency late on.

The Partenopei returned to the top of Serie A but were made to sweat for the victory, as Genoa almost wiped out a 3-1 lead late on. This came after Napoli had squandered numerous opportunities to increase their lead.

Despite dominating the match, Sarri claimed that Napoli ought to have put the game beyond reach well before their hosts had a chance to launch a fight back, but insisted he was impressed with the general performance.

“In my opinion, our early performance was of the highest level,” Sarri told Premium Sport after the final whistle at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“It is regrettable that we could not put the match beyond doubt and score from the 10 chances we created. It was a great performance, but maybe we switched off too soon.

“We must improve our game management, as this was a match that should have been put to bed much earlier. The first [Genoa] goal I can accept, but the second one leaves me furious.”

Napoli remain unbeaten in Serie A this season, with nine wins and one draw.