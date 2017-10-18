Conte takes responsibility for poor Chelsea performance

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was critical of himself after his team’s draw with Roma.

A thrilling Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea throw away a two goal lead to eventually draw 3-3 with the Serie A side.

Both Edin Dzeko and Eden Hazard grabbed braces with Roma dominating possession for the majority of the match.

Conte went with three at the back and David Luiz in midfield, which he admitted didn’t go as he planned.

“I thought there was a great reaction from the team,” he told Mediaset Premium. “At the beginning of the second half we suffered.

“The decision to change the system didn’t pay off. It actually took away all the certainties.

“We played in a disorganised manner despite scoring two goals.

“I take the responsibility for the changes, as I wanted to strengthen the midfield, but I don’t think it worked.”