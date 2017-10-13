Cutrone: I can’t wait for Milan derby to arrive

The Derby della Madonnina may not take place until Sunday night but Patrick Cutrone is already licking his lips at the prospect of it.

It has been an impressive start to the season for the youngster and injury to Nikola Kalinic could offer him the chance to play some part in the fixture and he has promised that he will be ready if called upon.

“I love the derby and I can’t wait for Sunday to arrive,” an excited Cutrone told Il Giornale. “I’ll make sure that I’m ready to play whether it is from the bench or starting.

“I have good memories and some happy experiences of this fixture with the youth teams and the Primavera. I’ll try to do my best in training and in the game and if I manage to score, then even better.”

The Italian also insisted that he wasn’t overly concerned by the Rossoneri’s sluggish start and paid tribute to Vincenzo Montella for showing faith in him.

“To be trained by such a fantastic coach is a great thing,” he added. “He always gives great advice and I try to carry things out as best I can. We are all aware of the goals that have been set out and we’ll try to achieve them.”