Di Francesco: Defences will decide Roma-Napoli

The best defence will ultimately decide the outcome of Saturday’s mouthwatering Serie A showdown between Roma and Napoli, according to Eusebio Di Francesco.

Both sides have been impressive this season in terms of their attacking output and have garnered praise for their exploits in the final third.

However, it is the team who ultimately performs better at the back who will come out on top, not only on Saturday night but for the entire Serie A season, the former Sassuolo man believes.

“I don’t think any of the teams have any more to lose than the other. It will be a minimal setback because although certain matches are important, there are still many to go,” the Roma coach stated.

“On Saturday, it will be the team who performs best defensively who will get the best result. The defensive phase will be crucial and tomorrow, we must do it better than Napoli.

“Defending doesn’t only come from the four defenders, it is about doing it as a team. I completely agree with [Massimiliano Allegri] who said that the best defence will win the Scudetto but defending is also done in midfield and not simply around your own box.”

The Derby del Sole holds special memories for the 48-year-old as he scored his first Giallorossi goal in the game in front of 55,000 fans but with attendance set to be much lower than that this time around, he found himself attempting to justify it.

“It is ridiculous to talk about low attendances only in terms of Roma-Napoli,” he continued. “It is a problem for all of Italy and not just certain clubs. There’s a whole number of reasons which prevent people from coming to the stadium.

“I’m sorry that it will impact on this game because I’m used to playing in a red hot Olimpico but it is a general problem and not one that’s tied only to this game.”