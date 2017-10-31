Di Francesco: I knew Roma would cause Chelsea problems

Following an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco insisted he knew his side would be troublesome for the Premier League champions.

Two from Stephan El Shaarawy and another from Diego Perotti saw Roma take top spot in Group C with eight points, their best ever haul after four Champions League group stage matches.

“I wasn’t surprised by their defence,” Di Francesco told the press. “I knew we would create problems for them, and we were dangerous in midfield and on the wings.

“We created issues and in the first half were good at converting them [into goals].

“It’s a wonderful night at we fully deserved. I played lots of players who were with Roma last year. They earned qualification to the Champions League with [Luciano] Spalletti and deserved an evening like that.

“We have shown that with this mentality and collective way of thinking, we can compete with anyone.”

El Shaarawy was undoubtedly the star of the show, as his two goals set Roma on their way to a famous win.

“His head makes a difference,” Di Francesco went on. “He understands that to be the players he can be, he needs continuity. He has scored two goals, we wants to attack and become an important player for us.”

Roma are now almost certain of qualification for the knockout stages, which has bred more confidence in the Giallorossi coach.

“I still believe, even more so now, that we have to continue playing this way,” the ex-Sassuolo man said.

“We have also played Qarabag and they have made life hard for everyone. In Europe it is never easy to win, but this mentality will serve us well in Serie A.

“European football is wonderful, because we can always play to win. We are on the way to something very important, but it is still early.

“It isn’t my victory, it is one for Roma and Rome, but for me it is a starting point which brings lots of satisfaction.”