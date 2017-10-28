Di Francesco: Roma focused on Chelsea

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco already has his mind on Tuesday’s Champions League battle against Chelsea after the Lupi’s 1-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday.

Stephan El Shaarawy’s lone goal in the 33rd minute proved the difference, as despite bossing most of the match, the Giallorossi failed to increase their advantage.

Di Francesco made eight changes for Saturday’s match ahead of Tuesday’s encounter with Chelsea, and he is hoping the turnover will help his players put in a more determined performance against the English giants.

“We faced a tough Bologna side that played their game,” he told Premium Sport after the match. “We created a lot and we should have been more clinical.

“It’s the same thing that happened against Crotone. All I know is that we have Chelsea on Tuesday and we have to recover by then.

“I changed a lot of players today so that we can be fresher and more determined for the match. I want to keep our chances of moving on alive so we will try to win.”

Roma’s goal came from a corner, and Di Francesco revealed he asked his players to convert one of their set pieces given how many they’ve had this season.

“I told my players to focus on how they play,” he added. “Between Serie A and the Champions League we’ve had 78 corners and I asked for one of them to be converted.

“My request was satisfied.”

Roma currently sit second in Group C with five points from three matches – two points behind Chelsea and three up on Atletico Madrid.