Di Francesco: Roma have to win games like that against Chelsea

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco was slightly bitter at his side’s inability to take all three points from Chelsea after a confident performance away from home.

A thrilling Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge saw Roma comeback from two goals down to eventually draw 3-3 with the Premier League title holders.

Both Edin Dzeko and Eden Hazard grabbed braces with Roma dominating possession for the majority of the match.

“I have both happiness and regret,” Di Francesco told the press. “Because when you play as we did, you have to take home the win.

“Let’s not forget the position which we came from and the errors made. We came here to win and play our game, and we were aggressive which is the mentality I want.

“This performance should give us a little awareness with no presumptions. It is a starting point, not an end.”

Dzeko got his 58th and 59th strikes for Roma on his 100th appearance for the club, including one which will no doubt be among the goals of the season.

“Edin is interesting in scoring, but even more so on playing well,” his coach continued. “To be availale for his teammates and his aggression when facing his opponents has given him the chances to score.

“We he doesn’t turn and go back infield he shows what a devastating striker he is.”

What seemed to impress Di Francesco most was his side’e mentality after going to goals down to eventually take the lead.

“My mentality is to always stay in the game,” he went on. “The ability to do this despite any difficulties.

“You have to have the ability to stay in the game, as we did against Napoli or against Inter, despite the results.

“In this sense the team are improving and it is a shame we conceded three goals, but this helps us grow as a team, and I hope the individual mistakes serve as a lesson.”

After Atletico Madrid’s draw in Qarabag earlier on Wednesday, Roma remain three points clear of the Spaniards in second and two behind Group C leaders Chelsea.