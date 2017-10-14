Di Francesco: Roma showed Napoli too much respect

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has admitted that his side were not aggressive enough in their 1-0 defeat to Napoli on Saturday evening.

The Giallorossi were downed by an early Lorenzo Insigne strike at the Stadio Olimpico, and the tactician conceded that the hosts’ approach contributed to the loss.

“In the first half we were too respectful, I wanted us to be more aggressive,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia. “In the second half I returned the team to our usual style and we were unfortunate not to equalise.

“We were too predictable in the first half and never stretched their defence. Napoli had the better first period, but we were on top after the break.

“Most teams that have faced Napoli have been thrashed, but that didn’t happen to us. We kept our heads but were just let down by a small period in the game.”

Di Francesco’s Roma must now shift their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.